After a 17-year hiatus, the University of Nebraska at Kearney plans to re-establish a presence at College Park in Grand Island.
UNK, which pulled out of College Park in 2003 amid budget cuts throughout the University of Nebraska system, announced Tuesday it once again will be offering classes there, offering convenience to commuter students from Grand Island, Hastings and the surrounding area.
College Park is located at U.S. Highway 281 and U.S. Highway 34 on the south side of Grand Island, just west of the Central Community College-Grand Island campus.
According to a news release from UNK, the university and College Park finalized an agreement earlier this month “that re-establishes the university’s presence in the center for higher education and affirms its commitment to supporting and growing the greater Grand Island area.”
“We are thrilled to once again be part of the Grand Island community. This remarkable partnership will expand UNK programming within the excellent facilities at College Park, allowing us to meet academic needs in the city and throughout the region,” said Charlie Bicak, UNK senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs.
UNK was one of the partner institutions when College Park opened in 1992. College Park was built to help adult learners achieve their educational goals and further develop the region’s workforce.
Under the new arrangement, UNK is leasing two classrooms and two offices that will be used by faculty and staff. The space was occupied previously by Doane University, which ended its longtime partnership with College Park in July.
The three-year contract, which can be extended for two additional three-year periods, also gives UNK access to a large auditorium, meeting room and library/media center within the 55,000-square-foot educational facility.
“Through its College Park location, UNK will work with Grand Island-area businesses and high schools, Central Community College and other community organizations to provide education and training that prepares students to begin or advance in their careers,” UNK said in its news release. “This includes academic advising, undergraduate and graduate courses, certificate programs, workshops and seminars.
Fine arts performances and community engagement activities are among the other possibilities for UNK outreach.
“Our programming will be driven by the needs of the Grand Island community,” said Peter Longo, a political science professor and associate vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at UNK. "We will work with our partners there to be strategic in our offerings with an ultimate goal of assuring greater access to educational opportunities for residents of the Grand Island area."
Longo said UNK is eager to get back to College Park after a long absence.
“Many faculty of my generation, for years, taught night classes in Grand Island. We were inspired by students from the Grand Island community,” Longo said. “We are now determined to restore that educational partnership.”
The UNK release quoted L.J. McCormick, executive director of College Park, calling the agreement an investment in the Grand Island area.
“We are excited to partner with UNK to provide the much-needed programming this area needs,” McCormick said. “We are hopeful and optimistic that this will grow into a full, four-year campus for many of UNK’s degree offerings.”
Other partner institutions at College Park include CCC, the Rural Enterprise Assistance Project, the Hall County Extension Office, Grand Island Little Theatre and Leadership Tomorrow.
Doane University, based in Crete, became a partner at College Park in 2003, operating what it called its Grand Island Campus there. Doane cited declining enrollment in its Grand Island courses when it closed the Grand Island Campus recently.
