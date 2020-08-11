Seventeen Tribland residents were among 216 students to receive degrees from the University of Nebraska at Kearney at summer commencement July 31.

The area graduates are as follow:

Master of Arts

Clay Center: Amanda Gose, English-writing

Minden: Whitney Maulsby, English-writing

Master of Arts

in Education

Hastings: Jalynda Hollister, Reading PK-12; Krista Volzke, Reading PK-12

Red Cloud: Kelsey Foote, Special Ed-Advanced Practitioner: behavioral intervention specialist

Master of Science in Education

Alexandria: Sarah Schroeder, clinical mental health counseling

Geneva: Megan Poppert, speech language pathology

Hastings: Brooke Busboom, speech language pathology

Juniata: Devon Burr, clinical mental health counseling; Taylor Williams, clinical mental health counseling

Master of Athletic

Training

Fairfield: Bailey Stapleman, athletic training

Education Specialist

Glenvil: Stan Essink, school superintendent

Bachelor of General Studies

Hastings: Miranda Harpham, general studies

Bachelor of Arts

Doniphan: Olivia Rash, advertising and public relations

Hastings: Kalee Reems, sociology

Kenesaw: Chance McKimmey, English writing

Bachelor of Science

Hastings: Colby Rowan, biology

