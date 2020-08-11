Seventeen Tribland residents were among 216 students to receive degrees from the University of Nebraska at Kearney at summer commencement July 31.
The area graduates are as follow:
Master of Arts
Clay Center: Amanda Gose, English-writing
Minden: Whitney Maulsby, English-writing
Master of Arts
in Education
Hastings: Jalynda Hollister, Reading PK-12; Krista Volzke, Reading PK-12
Red Cloud: Kelsey Foote, Special Ed-Advanced Practitioner: behavioral intervention specialist
Master of Science in Education
Alexandria: Sarah Schroeder, clinical mental health counseling
Geneva: Megan Poppert, speech language pathology
Hastings: Brooke Busboom, speech language pathology
Juniata: Devon Burr, clinical mental health counseling; Taylor Williams, clinical mental health counseling
Master of Athletic
Training
Fairfield: Bailey Stapleman, athletic training
Education Specialist
Glenvil: Stan Essink, school superintendent
Bachelor of General Studies
Hastings: Miranda Harpham, general studies
Bachelor of Arts
Doniphan: Olivia Rash, advertising and public relations
Hastings: Kalee Reems, sociology
Kenesaw: Chance McKimmey, English writing
Bachelor of Science
Hastings: Colby Rowan, biology
