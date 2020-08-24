The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred degrees on 732 graduates at summer commencement in August. The ceremony was online.
Tribland students among the graduates, listed by home address and with college and degree noted, were:
Carleton: Briana Linn Werner, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in PGA Golf Management
Doniphan: Lindsey Shelby Telecky, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Geneva: Kaitlyn Tenski, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts for Teachers
Guide Rock: Austin James Tuckwood, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy
Hastings: Erin Murphy Glen, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Ashley Renee Hermann, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Christopher Adam Le, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; James Colton Watts, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy
Minden:Victoria L. Klaus, Graduate Studies, Master of Music; Cody Ryan Stadler, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics
Superior: Leah Katherine Meyer, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences
