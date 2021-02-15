Due to a perfect storm of extreme cold from Mexico to Canada, as well as limited wind generation and the need for natural gas to supplement fuel for electrical generation, Hastings Utilities is asking residents to take specific steps to conserve energy amid subzero temperatures.
Hastings reached its second-lowest temperature on record Monday with a low of 26 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. Meteorologist Ryan Pfannkuch said the record low for Hastings was set on Jan. 12, 1912, with a bitter -30 degrees.
Monday’s low marked the coldest daily temperature for Feb. 15 in Hastings since 1909, when the temperature was minus-12. The previous record all-time low temperature for the month of February was -22 degrees on Feb. 1, 1917.
Pfannkuch said Sunday and Monday marked the first time Hastings has seen high temperatures fail to reach zero since December 1990. As of 4 p.m. Monday, the high for the day had reached only -8 degrees.
The amount of recent snowfall also was significant. Pfannkuch said Hastings received 24.9 inches of snow over the previous three-week period.
“The last time we had that much snow in three weeks was December 2009 when we had 29.1 inches,” he said. “That included the Christmas blizzard of 2009. About half of it was from that storm alone.”
The city of Hastings stated in a news release that customers are using more electricity and natural gas because of the cold, and wind turbines in the region haven’t been producing as much energy over the past several days.
Hastings is part of the Southwest Power Pool, a regional transmission organization based in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a not-for-profit corporation mandated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to ensure reliable supplies of power, adequate transmission infrastructure and competitive wholesale electricity prices on behalf of its members.
All available power-generating units are running at full capacity for the Utilities Department, but the strain on the overall SPP market — not Hastings Utilities’ generating capacity or capability — is causing the potential for shortages across the region, which spans from north Texas all the way into Canada.
The degree to which Hastings’ power-generating units operate is based on market need and SPP decisions.
Utility Manager Kevin Johnson wrote in an emailed response to questions that Hastings’ subject matter experts within the utility and engineering departments are involved with ongoing energy market participant communications, planning and strategy development to an ever-changing SPP electric market.
“I can assure you that we’re effectively managing through this current, unprecedented situation,” he said.
While weather conditions have created an unprecedented market situation, Johnson said, Hastings’ power-generating units running at full capacity isn’t unusual.
There are many times throughout the year, during high electric demand time frames — predominately summer and winter — when both of the city’s coal-fired Whelan Energy Center units have been called up to full capacity.
To help ease demand, the Utilities Department is asking customers to reduce their energy consumption. Suggestions include the following:
- Turn off lights when you leave the room or aren’t using them.
- Turn off and unplug non-essential TVs, appliances, computers, and printers.
- Dry items in your dishwasher simply by opening the door and not using a “high temperature” option.
- Use smaller appliances such as the microwave or toaster instead of the oven.
- Take short showers instead of baths.
- Open curtains and shades during the day on sunny sides of homes to let sunlight in.
- Close curtains and shades at night to provide extra insulation.
The National Weather Service’s Hastings office also advised residents to take precautions against the cold weather.
NWS suggests keeping an emergency supply kit for both home and vehicle, dressing in layers and covering exposed skin in extreme cold, and taking regular breaks to warm up if working out in the elements. Pets should be brought inside.
Due to the extreme cold, avoid being exposed to the elements more than necessary to prevent hypothermia or frostbite.
Symptoms of hypothermia can include shivering, cold hands and feet, poor coordination, numbness, loss of dexterity, mental sluggishness and pain from cold.
Frostbite can happen in minutes. Signs of frostbite include a discolored appearance of skin and loss of feeling.
