Hastings Utilities employees recently voted against joining a union, but Utility Manager Kevin Johnson mentioned in a message to employees that open communications are not only encouraged, but necessary going forward.
The vote was for bargaining unit certification with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. It affected Whelan Energy Center employees as well as those working in operations for the electric, water, gas and sewer departments.
That includes 105 out of 174 HU employees. Superiors can’t be in the same bargaining group as those they supervise.
Employees had from Sept. 24 to Oct. 8 to vote and then until Thursday to return ballots.
Among the eligible employees, 25 were in favor of joining and 65 were against. Thirteen employees didn’t vote, and two returned ballots after the deadline.
“I’ve got to believe that some of the reasoning for disenchantment or disenfranchised employees is that we’re not doing enough in the communications realm to ensure we’re having two-way communication,” Johnson said in an interview Friday afternoon.
He said he likes to divide concerns into three categories: A five-second category, 30-second category and five-minute category.
The first two categories are reserved for concerns that can be resolved quickly and with some work.
The five-minute bucket is for issues that haven’t been resolved to either group’s satisfaction.
He and the city’s human resources director, Lori Hartman, met with every department in small-group settings prior to the vote.
While the unionization proposal didn’t pass, Johnson said he is concerned about the number of employees who voted in favor, stating 25 is a big number.
Even 25 out of 174 HU employees, which is about 14%, is a lot, he said.
“I just think that’s too big of a number,” he said. “We’ve got work to do. We’ve got work to do on both sides. The employees have to continue to trust that if they bring something up we’ll work on it with them.”
This was the second such vote during Johnson’s three years with Hastings Utilities.
He said in the previous vote, about a year ago, the difference was nearly 17 votes with roughly the same number of employees.
Johnson and other senior management members engaged in regular meetings with all employees — a practice that has been challenged by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
He still encouraged smaller group discussions.
All the other utility companies he has worked for before Hastings Utilities also had communication challenges, he said.
While utility management is constantly re-evaluating staffing, the best time to do that is when there is an opening, Johnson said.
“If someone resigns, if someone retires, if someone quits, what better time to reassess the workload, the work volume, the work timeframes, the tasks and the duties?” he said. “Are they still needed? Are they still needed in that department?”
Another issue Johnson said he believed was pertinent to the vote is comparability.
Public utilities work under the comparability statute for wages and benefits.
If employees approved union membership, attorneys and the Court of Industrial Relations would negotiate salaries and benefits based on comparability levels.
He said the city of Hastings has worked to exceed comparability.
For instance, he highlighted holidays.
Comparability is around 10 holidays. City employees, including those with the utility department, now have 12 ½ holidays.
“That’s just an example of the City Council authorizing us to go a little above and beyond comparability,” Johnson said. “Basically, they can authorize that if we can justify that we can afford it.”
The city’s last comparability study occurred three years ago. Johnson said the plan is to complete the next comparability study before Oct. 1, 2021, which is the start of the city’s next fiscal year, and implement the findings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.