OMAHA — St. Cecilia senior Scott VanCura set his sights on winning a state title immediately following the conclusion of last year’s state track and field meet.
And Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium, that dream became a reality.
VanCura captured the Class B boys state discus title Saturday with a toss of 168-11. He didn’t enter the meet in the top flight because of struggles at the district meet.
But it didn’t take VanCura long to regain his form — which made him the state leader in the event for most of the season.
He hurled the discus 165 feet on his first throw Saturday and followed that up with a toss of 164. His performance had other competitors asking him why he wasn’t in the last flight.
His championship toss came on his first throw of the finals.
“I didn’t know how I would compare because I was throwing so early. There was a lot of waiting to see where I would be in the finals,” VanCura said. “It feels great — especially because of the way I struggled at districts. But I used that for motivation. I couldn’t have asked for a better finish to my athletic career.”
VanCura also finished fourth during Friday’s shot put competition. His efforts helped lead the STC boys team to a 15th place finish with 14 points. Beatrice won the boys team title with 62 points.
St. Cecilia’s Alyssa Farmer helped lead the STC girls to a fifth place team finish. The Hawkettes tallied 33 points to finish behind team champion Lexington’s 48.33.
After helping the STC 3,200 relay team to a first place finish Friday morning and a third place finish in the 3,200, freshman Alyssa Farmer capped her first state track meet experience with two more medals Saturday. Farmer finished second in the 800 (2:18.887) and second in the 1,600 (5:17.766). Farmer’s 1,600 time broke the former school record of 5:28.
“It’s awesome,” Farmer said of her experience at state. “Seeing the crowd is amazing. It gives you a real boost of adrenaline. To make it this far and come away with four medals is unbelievable. I never imagined this at the beginning of the season.”
Gering’s Sara Ensrud won the 1,600 (5:13.944) and the 800 (2:16.294).
Alex Brosnihan also medaled for the Hawkettes. Brosnihan placed sixth in the 300 hurdles (46.939). Her time also set a new school record. Becky Heeren of Sidney won the 300 hurdles (45.571).
STC’s Jordan Parr missed medaling in the long jump Saturday (20-3 1/2).
