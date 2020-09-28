KEARNEY — Monday was more of the same for St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas. And in more than one way, too.
The sophomore harrier was again crowned champion at a cross country invite, and was pushed in the final stretch of the race by runners she has run alongside all season.
Vargas propelled herself in front a close trio of Class D competitors, who all finished within 36 seconds of each other, to claim first place in a time of 20 minutes, 8.7 seconds on a breezy day at Kearney Country Club.
“We haven’t had any windy meets, so that was really tough mentally to try to push through it,” Vargas said, catching her breath.
From the sounding of the pistol, Vargas carved her way to the front of the 160-person field. She said she established her position at around 300 meters into the race.
Vargas, the reining Class D champion, was being trailed most of the way by Nebraska Christian’s Hannah Swanson, who crossed 2.3 seconds behind her. Mullen’s Callie Coble (20:16.7) and Ravenna’s Kacey Dethlefs (20:44.4) rounded out the top four.
It’s Vargas’ third win of the fall season.
“She’s just made continual progress,” said STC head coach Mikayla Niederklein of Vargas. “Building on each meet, from, maybe, mistakes and taking those things she’s learned and using them to her advantage.”
The Hawkettes finished 12th as a team with 102 points. The STC boys were 31st with 310 points.
“I think we came out real strong,” Niederklein said. “We ran confident, and our final times show that I’m really proud.”
Blue Hill’s Ladelle Hazen came up four second short of cracking the top 10, finishing in 11th in a time of 21:34.4.
“It’s my fastest time here, besides last year at state,” Hazen said.
In what she said is one of her favorite races, she felt a little fatigue near the end of the race, which allowed her to drop a few spots.
“I look forward to it every year,” Hazen said. “I think the wind played a little bit of a factor in it, but I liked colder weather.”
Thayer Central’s Sydney Escritt finished in 28th (23:08.8) and Megan Lukert was 31st (23:19.9).
“Times were a little slow today, but it was really windy,” said Thayer Central head coach Deb Vorderstrassse. “This is the first time Sydney has placed higher than Megan. Megan has been dropping her times every week.”
Escritt has been fighting chest congestion, which, obviously, has hindered her running ability early in the season.
“It was nice to see her back and getting into running form,” Vorderstrasse said. “Sydney was a state-placer last year so it’s nice to see her coming back.”
In the boys race, Deshler’s Gradyn McDonald was the only Tribland runner to bring home a medal. He finished 18th with a time of 18:49.0, which he said was the best time he’s had at the Kearney Country Club.
“I’ve never ran that here in my life,” he said. “I felt like it would be my best at the beginning. I was like, ‘I have to go out there and place; it’s my last year here.’ “
McDonald beat last year’s UNK invite time by 2 minutes. Last season, he was part of the Aurora cross country team that qualified for state, where he ran a 19:28.45 on the course.
The Dragons senior believes a top-20 finish at the UNK invite gives him the confidence to finish the season strong and hopefully cap his final year of competition with a memorable state meet.
“It builds up my confidence a lot, to go out there and know that I can race with the best in Class D,” he said.
Doniphan-Trumbull had the best team finish, placing 13th with 142 points. The Cardinals’ had their top four runners finish within 12 seconds of each other, with Carter Schultz notching the best time at 20:24.5. Kenesaw’s top runner was Trevor Kuehn, who ran a 20:21.0, St. Cecilia’s Henry Schreiner ran the best time for the Bluehawks at 21:44.3. Blue Hill’s Kyle Hubl (21:20.3), Thayer Central’s Christian Krupicka (21:27.4) and Wilcox-Hildreth’s Gavin Wilson (24:15.4) had the best finishes for their respective teams.
Class D
Boys team results
12, Doniphan-Trumbull 142 — Carter Schultz 20:24.5, Andrew Stock 20:26.7, Harrison Sjuts 20:30.8, Owen Schultz 20:36.9, Sam Shafer 20:48.9, Camdyn Beirow 22:04.2, Joe Sumner 24:13.3, Bryan Serrano 28:06.8
22, Kenesaw 234 — Trevor Kuehn 20:21.0, Levi Schroeder 21:42.0, Brayden Coutts 22:43.6, Ben Adams 25:09.9
31, St. Cecilia 310 — Henry Schreiner 21:44.3, Tony Bykerk 22:22.3, Jackson Schaefer 23:42.7, Talon Hawkinson 24:35.4, Matthias Clark 24:58.1, McGivney Swanson 25:03.6, Keegan Lindauer 26:09.9
32, Blue Hill 310 — Kyle Hubl 21:20.3, Jonathan Head 22:38.4, James Wirtes 23:39.4,
Deshler — 18, Grabyn McDonald 18:49.0, Landon Schoenweis 21:26.1
Thayer Central — Christian Krupicka 21:27.4
Wilcox-Hildreth — Gavin Wilson 24:15.4, Ryan Robinson 26:40.1
Girls team results
9, Thayer Central 97 — Sydney Escritt 23:08.8, Megan Lukert 23:19.9, Alanna Fangmeier 25:34.2,
11, St. Cecilia 102 — 1, Alayna Vargas 20:08.7, Lucy Bykerk 24:28.5, Lauren Redinger 26:20.2, Rachel Benal 27:12.3,
12, Blue Hill 115 —11, Ladelle Hazen 21:34.4, Elli Janda 23:44.7, Sarah Crowder 27:11.1, Arica Hartman 30:29.2, Libby Mackin 31:08.7, Jaelyn Himmelberg 33:23.7,
21, Doniphan-Trumbull 186 — Emma Saathoff 24:32.4, Halle Kohmetscher 25:41.9, Claire Schwarz 29:37.2, Nia Fill 29:52.6, Kiera Gregg 31:36.5
Deshler — Lacy Schmidt 23:41.5, Paula Voss 30:11.4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.