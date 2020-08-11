Last year marked the first time since 2012 that the St. Cecilia girls cross country program was not represented by the entire team at the state meet. But, it also brought the Hawkettes their first state champion in 20 years.
St. Cecilia's Alayna Vargas took home the gold medal in the Class D race last season as a freshman and is back to defend her title as a sophomore.
Her time of 19 minutes, 15.6 seconds beat the second-place runner by 32 seconds and marked STC's first state champion since Martha Keen placed first in 2000.
"She's got a history of running, which is rare," said St. Cecilia head coach Mikayla Niederklein. "Just building on that last year is what gave her success, and she's continued her training over the winter and over the summer. It would have been nice to get her some experience as a freshman in track, but it is what it is. We're just going to keep working on individual improvement for her and building up some strength. Just not messing up what we have already because we have a great thing there."
Junior Megan Vrooman also competed alongside Vargas at last year's state race in addition to the 2018 race. She finished with a time of 22:39.0. With Vrooman's state meet experience and the return of senior Lauren Redinger — who ran at state as a freshman and sophomore — the Hawkettes have a pretty solid core to lead the team.
"They've all run at state a couple of times. That's nice that they've got that experience. They've got a great friendship and team bond," Niederklein said. "They come from a tradition of cross country success, and we've always had good, strong leadership, so they're proud and want to keep building and keep the tradition of St. Cecilia cross country going. They're willing to put in the time and effort and whatever it takes to do that. They've been pretty easy and fun coaching."
On the boys side, the Bluehawks have the largest group of runners they've had in recent memory. STC hasn't had a boys qualifier the last two state meets, but with a solid junior and sophomore class, that drought could come to an end soon.
"We don't have any seniors, but we have three juniors, three sophomores, and three freshmen. A great junior class; they've all run cross country since seventh grade, and they had great leadership that just graduated these past couple of years," Niederklein said. "I could see already in March and April, when we started working on summer running, that they are ready to take the initiative and be those leaders — organize group runs, put in their own time, getting their mileage in when we couldn't be together in the early summer... I know, even though they're young, the juniors are ready to step up and be the leaders of the team."
The juniors that are looking to lead the team are Tony Bykerk, Jackson Schaefer and Henry Schreiner.
Sophomores Robert Hrnchir and Collin Kuzelka are back after competing for the Bluehawks last season, and Niederklein expects freshmen Matthias Clark, Talon Hawkinson, and McGivney Swanson could all make an impact this season.
"You can pick out a couple of sophomores who stepped up as freshmen, so I know they're going to be great as sophomores and the next couple of years. I really just hope we can build up these guys and keep them on track. The next couple of years, it's going to be fun to see what they can accomplish as a team and as individuals," the coach said.
St. Cecilia's first competition will be Sept. 3 at the Superior invite.
The entire world has been impacted by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, but when it comes to the sports world, cross country is unique in the sense that it can operate fairly normal despite of what is all going on during the pandemic.
With runners already distancing themselves from each other, the Bluehawks were able to keep to a semi-normal training regimen.
"Honestly, it has been pretty normal. We didn't schedule a lot of team stuff, which is pretty normal. Sometimes, we usually would have scheduled a few more team runs and team bonding things," Niederklein said. "I just left that up to the kids this summer and how their families felt with the whole COVID situation. And some of them did step up and gathered their younger teammates for that. There were definitely a number of kids that did things on their own too, which was great too.
"That's the nice thing about cross country runners, they're willing to go out and do what they need to on their own to improve. That makes my job easier."
September
3, at Superior invite; 11, at Aurora invite; 17, at Fillmore Central invite; 24, at Thayer Central invite; 28, at UNK invite
October
2, St. Cecilia invite at Brickyard; 6, at Conference meet in Lincoln
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.