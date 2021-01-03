Venla Lucille Bartels, 88, of Holdrege, Nebraska, died Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with Pastor Kenton Birtell officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Upland Cemetery in rural Upland.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege. Face coverings will be required.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Venla’s honor and kindly suggested to the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home of Holdrege is handling arrangements.
