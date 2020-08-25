Veteran interview training
The office of U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., will offer interactive virtual training Sept. 17 for constituents interested in volunteering to record veterans’ stories for the Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress.
The training runs 2-4 p.m. Nebraskans of all ages are encouraged to attend to learn how to interview veterans in their communities. Those interested must pre-register.
The Veterans History Project was created to collect, preserve, and make accessible to personal accounts of American war veterans. Volunteers receive training on how to properly record oral history and how to collect memoirs, photographs and other documents.
For more information, including the internet link for the training webinar, call Smith’s Grand Island office, 308-384-3900.
11 senators make
long-shot call
for special session
LINCOLN — Eleven Nebraska lawmakers made a long-shot attempt Tuesday to bring the Legislature into a special session focused on the coronavirus pandemic and law enforcement.
The lawmakers filed paperwork with the secretary of state’s office to ask their colleagues whether they would support a special session. The secretary of state’s office will now survey all state lawmakers.
At least 33 of the Legislature’s 49 senators would have to endorse the idea of a special session, an outcome that’s extremely unlikely. Lawmakers finished their regular session less than two weeks ago after passing a major tax package. The session was also marred by nasty public disputes.
Nine of the 11 senators calling for a special session are Democrats in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. One is a Republican who often sides with Democrats and one is a left-leaning independent.
Special sessions are generally triggered by governors and focus on one specific topic. The proposed special session would focus on changing police powers, increasing civilian oversight of police, providing protections for workers threatened by the coronavirus, and other related issues.
Man killed in crash near Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF — A Mitchell man died in a crash near Scottsbluff over the weekend, authorities in western Nebraska said.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 26 just west of Scottsbluff, killing Joshua Green, 34, of Mitchell, the Scottbluff Star-Herald reported. Investigators said Green had been driving a large sport utility vehicle when he drove onto the shoulder, overcorrected and hit an embankment.
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office said Green had been involved in a confrontation and had reportedly threatened to stab another person before he left the scene in the SUV. Authorities were searching for the SUV when the crash occurred, officials said.
Georgia man clocked going 155 mph
LINCOLN — A Georgia man was in custody after Nebraska State Patrol troopers said he drove more than 155 mph during a police pursuit near Lincoln early Monday.
The chase began when a trooper spotted Jamell Martinez, 33, of Hinesville, Georgia, driving 128 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 80 near the downtown Lincoln exit, patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.
The driver sped up when the trooper tried to stop the car, Thomas said.
Troopers were able to deploy “stop sticks” to slow the car, which stopped near the Millard exit, ending a pursuit that lasted less than 10 minutes, The Lincoln Journal-Star reported.
Martinez was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest and traffic violations.
