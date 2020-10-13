RED CLOUD — The Omaha group African Culture Connection will be featured in a recorded performance to be shown at the Red Cloud Opera House here Saturday.
The performance, which will be screened at 6:30 p.m., will be followed by a live Zoom “talk-back session” with the ensemble at 8 p.m.
Earlier in the day, at 2 p.m., a free Zoom question-and-answer session with the group at the Opera House will provide information about their lesson plan materials, which are available free to educators, as well as to the general public.
Public health concerns are preventing the troupe from traveling to Red Cloud for a live performance onstage. The modified format still will allow interaction between the performers and the public, however.
African Culture Connection promotes understanding of Africa’s unique place in the world through drumming, dancing and visual arts. The group promotes unity and multiculturalism through its performances and outreach to audiences.
Charles Ahovissi, executive director of the ensemble, formerly was associated with the Ballet National of Benin in West Africa. Performances include an African village ambiance and incorporate traditional costumes and instruments to teach history, music, art and dance.
The Red Cloud Opera House is following guidelines from the South Heartland District Health Department for Phase 3 of the state-directed health measure related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. That means that for now, all performances at the Opera House feature socially distanced seating. Most seats are available in pairs, with 6 feet of distance between each group of seats. Face coverings are required, and concessions aren’t available, but patrons are welcome to bring their own water bottle not made of glass.
Because socially distanced seating reduces the capacity of the Opera House auditorium, buying tickets in advance would be advisable. For more information call 402-746-2653 or visit www.willacather.org.
