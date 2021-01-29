Remote consultations for Nebraska farmers and ranchers in need of expert legal or business insight are planned for Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24.
The one-on-one, confidential sessions are being conducted as conference calls or Zoom meetings at this time. Available experts include an agricultural lawyer and farm financial counselor. Sponsors are the state Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska.
For more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline, 800-464-0258.
