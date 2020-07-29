As the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department gears up for its third annual Community Olympics in mid-August, it will be with an emphasis on safety.
“As far as our events go, we’ll probably have to modify some of our stuff as far as keeping people socially distanced; and if there is any hands-on stuff we’re probably going to have participants wear vinyl gloves,” recreation superintendent Ryan Martin said.
He listed the capture the ducks game as a game that requires a lot of tactile interaction where special safety precautions will need to take place.
“There’s going to be a lot of sanitization involved, as well,” he said.
Hastings Community Olympics will be Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. Teams must register by Aug. 5.
Teams can register at the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department located at 2015 W. 3rd St.
The Parks and Rec department is partnering with the Hastings Family YMCA, Pastime Lanes and Hastings Equity Manufacturing for the Hastings Community Olympics.
The event has basically the same lineup of activities as in 2019.
Basketball knock out, pickle ball, glow golf, bowling and quiz bowl will be on Friday. Tank races, sand volleyball, archery, scavenger hunt, capture the ducks and tug-of-war will be Saturday.
The Parks and Rec Department will submit a plan for the Hastings Community Olympics to the South Heartland District Health Department.
“There may be an event or two we may not end up being able to do; we have to submit a proposal to the health department each time we do an event,” Martin said. “We’ll try to come up with some modifications as a committee and figure out how we can do it to keep people safe and determine will the protocols help or not, and if that’s the case, then maybe we won’t do it at all.”
Last year’s Community Olympics saw six teams, which was an increase over the first year’s event with two teams.
Participating in Community Olympics provides a chance to see co-workers in a different setting.
“What’s neat about it is, usually, especially if you have co-workers on your team, kind of like playing softball in the evenings, you might be with your co-workers in a work environment all day long,” Martin said. “Once you’re doing some recreation activities outside of work you actually get to know people in a different way and discover some non-work personalities.”
Community Olympics, like all Parks and Rec events, brings the community together, he said.
“Community Olympics, you meet somebody for the first time and you’re on their team or you’re competing against them and you’ve never met them until this event, which is great with all of our parks and rec events throughout the entire year,” he said.
At least six people are needed for a team and Parks and Rec recommends having at least 10 members.
“If you want to have your overall team participate in every event, you’re going to have to select some team members to do different events at different times,” Martin said.
For more information go to https://www.cityofhastings.org/parks/hastings-community-olympics.html.
