A Hastings woman has had her vision improved thanks to a device that her own son helped develop.
Shirley Sandstedt recently underwent cataract surgery, but instead of the normal lens replacement, she was implanted with an adjustable intraocular lens. Developed by RxSight with help from her son, Hastings native Christian “Chris” Sandstedt, the Light-Adjustable Lens allows ophthalmologists to adjust an implanted lens following surgery.
Following her adjustments, Shirley’s vision has improved to 20/15. She says it feels great to be able to see more clearly, but it definitely feels different.
“I’ve worn glasses for a long time,” the 85-year-old said. “I’m so used to wearing glasses, I may get a set for cosmetic purposes.”
A cataract is a cloudy area in the lens of the eye that leads to a decrease in vision. Cataracts often develop slowly and can affect one or both eyes. Symptoms may include faded colors, blurry or double vision, halos around light, trouble with bright lights, and trouble seeing at night.
To correct the problem, eye surgeons can go in with an incision to remove the natural lens and put an artificial lens made of biological material in its place.
Chris said cataracts are just a part of advancing age.
“If you live long enough, you’ll develop a cataract,” he said. “There’s no way to clean the natural lens.”
What makes the Light-Adjusting Lens unique is the ability to make changes to the refraction of the lens after it’s implanted.
Making an incision can lead to a change in vision. Cataracts prevent patients from seeing clearly and the decisions regarding lens power prescription must be made before the surgery, using estimates based on available information.
But after the incision heals, there may be changes in vision. Chris said typically 15% of people have to wear glasses after cataract surgery.
His mother, Shirley, continued to wear glasses following her first cataract surgery years ago, but they were needed for her other eye.
Her first cataract was removed by Dr. Robert Proffitt of Proffitt Eye Center in Grand Island. Her second cataract surgery was at Vance Thompson Vision in Omaha, but Proffitt is providing the follow-up care.
Proffitt became Shirley’s ophthalmologist in May 2013. He’s been in ophthalmology for 43 years and was intrigued by the concept of adjusting a lens after cataract surgery.
He met Chris during a conference for the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, where Proffitt learned more about the Light-Adjusting Lens.
“The optics are enhanced to give a greater depth of focus,” he said. “People can see intermediate distances as well as far. The biggest advantage I see is it gives a wider range of vision. It really is a big breakthrough in ophthalmology.”
Chris’ path toward this breakthrough technology started in Hastings.
He was born and raised in Hastings. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1988. He credited math teacher Darrell Bonar and chemistry teacher Kim Richmond for inspiring him to pursue a career in a scientific field.
“I had some really good teachers there,” he said. “I think they did an excellent job of making the material understandable and making me realize this was something I could do.”
Chris earned his doctorate at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1998. Following graduation, he moved to California for his post-doctorate work at the California Institute of Technology.
“That’s where we started to work on this project,” he said.
Dr. Dan Schwartz came up with the original idea to adjust the lens non-invasively after cataract surgery, Chris said. In the project, he worked with other experts in the field like Julie Kornfield and Robert Grubbs who won a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2005.
RxSight received approval to use the lens in United States in 2017. Only select surgeons have been approved and trained to use the new lenses. Chris said the company has been particular about who uses the new lens to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.
“It took about a full 20 years from concept to FDA approval in the United States,” he said.
And once that approval had been obtained, Shirley was ready to give her son’s product a try.
“She kept wanting to wait so she could get this lens in her eye,” Chris said.
As expected, Shirley is proud of her son for his accomplishments and sees it as a way to help many people in the future.
“I’m very pleased he was able to do this,” she said. “I think that down the line there will be a lot of people who will be very pleased they don’t have to wear glasses.”
For Chris, it’s been a long process, but satisfying to know his work will help improve people’s lives.
“If we didn’t have our vision, that would really affect our lives,” he said. “To be able to have a product that restores vision is really gratifying.”
