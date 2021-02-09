Work by a visiting instructor of painting at Hastings College is being featured in the secondary gallery of the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center on the HC campus.
The exhibition by Russell Floersch, titled “Ex Situ,” opened Monday and will remain in place through March 12.
The JDAC gallery, at 700 E. 12th St., is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Face masks are required inside the JDAC, and the gallery’s capacity is limited.
Floersch said place, location and landscape have impacted the materials and process of the paintings within the exhibition. And the title of this exhibition, “Ex Situ,” reflects a desire to map his ongoing studio process onto the work made here in Hastings, as a way to feel closer to home while away from all that is familiar.
“Painterly incidents are everywhere in our environment and are often overlooked,” Floersch said, “created by a tradesperson tasked simply to repaint a wall, protect it or alter its appearance.”
In this sense, he said, he wants his studio practice to intersect with a more “everyday” notion of painting, and to honor that labor.
Floersch lives and works in New York but is at Hastings College this year as a visiting instructor. He said being in the JDAC affords him the unique opportunity to work, learn and teach all in the same location.
“Being a visiting artist is a great opportunity to meet new people, experience a new setting and invite the stimulus to affect you and your work,” he said. “With the effects of COVID-19, this is entirely different, but to continue making my work allows me to stay connected.”
The New York native completed a master of fine arts in painting degree from the University at Buffalo in Buffalo, New York. After graduating in 1983, Floersch was awarded a Fulbright Fellowship to West Germany where he attended the Universität der Künste in West Berlin.
When he returned to the United States, he moved to New York City, and his first one-person show was at Civilian Warfare Gallery in1986. Floersch exhibited for five years at Stux Gallery and later at Rooster Gallery, and 57W57Arts. He has been included in group exhibitions throughout Europe and Japan, and was awarded a NYFA Fellowship in 1996, and the Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant in 2010.
The exhibition by Hastings College alumnae Michelle Kondrich and Lesley Ash, both from the class of 2004, remains in the main gallery through Friday. That exhibition is titled “Telling Stories: Recent Illustrations by Kondrich and Ash.”
