In running for the vacant Ward 4 seat on the Hastings City Council, Robin Vodehnal wants to focus on community.
Even the slogan on her yard signs is “A vote for the people.”
“That’s what I’m wanting to work on more than anything else, to make sure we have a very inclusive community,” she said.
Ward 4 encompasses much of the east side of town.
Vodehnal, 61, of 601 E. Third St. lives with her husband, Brant. She has a daughter, who lives in Hastings with her two children, and two sons, one in California and one in Colorado.
She runs Spin City Farms, which will start selling memberships to a Community Supported Agriculture program this winter.
Vodehnal defined "community" as a group of people who live together, or around each other.
“I think representing people and getting more people involved is the way we need to go with all of this,” she said.
Vodehnal said she has been an activist since she was 14.
She was one of a handful of volunteer coordinators working to promote the mask-making campaign in Hastings earlier this year.
She also has helped organize the Pride celebration in Hastings.
She is a former director of the YWCA of Adams County.
Community involvement is important when it comes to sharing issues facing Hastings, Vodehnal said.
“The rules are made at the community level, at the City Council level,” she said. “That’s where we need more representation that will make sure everybody is represented there.”
Vodehnal is running against Shawn Hartmann, who is vice president and chief operating officer of Hastings HVAC, for the council seat being vacated by Scott Snell, who is finishing his first term and chose not to seek re-election.
Vodehnal tried, unsuccessfully, to recruit other people to run for a Ward 4 vacancy in 2018, when former Councilman Phil Odom stepped down.
“I thought with Scott Snell stepping down then it would be a good opportunity for me to run as far as City Council and start there,” she said. “He is going to leave a big vacancy because he is a really nice guy. I want to make sure everybody is represented in Ward 4.”
She has lived in Hastings since 1992, when she moved here from Grand Island.
“Hastings is a ripe area for progressive thinkers right now,” she said. “That’s what we need in office. The viaduct is an issue. Building a new city hall is an issue. I definitely don’t want anybody in harm’s way with that, but we need to start thinking outside of the box and think more along the lines progressively. Hastings is a great place to do that.”
The future of the 16th Street viaduct, which is addressed in an issue on the general election ballot, is the big issue for the Fourth Ward, Vodehnal said.
“I think we should really let the people decide what they want to do,” she said. “If we can’t afford it, then we need to explain that to people.”
Hastings is big enough that it needs progressive leadership, but small enough that it’s a safe place, she said.
“You can walk your dog after dark, and you can’t do that in other places because of the danger,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.