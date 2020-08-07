This is in response to the story with the headline, "16th Street viaduct can't be repaired," (Hastings Tribune, July 25).
The deterioration didn't happen overnight.
It's an example of the city's failure to assure that repairs and maintenance of structures included in job descriptions are not neglected.
Another example of this is the story with the headline, "Can you fix city hall?",(Hastings Tribune, June 20).
Surely someone should have noticed and addressed the issues to correct them as they occurred, or at least before they became major issues.
Is that too much to expect?
Marilyn Gerritsen
Hastings
