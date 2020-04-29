“Those people...”.
“That group...”.
“Their culture...”.
“They work there”.
“Don’t they understand?”
Those are all phrases that have been echoed during this pandemic of COVID-19. All phrases that are tinged in racism. We must reject racism in all its forms, no matter how afraid we are of the pandemic.
We know that many people of color in our community are “frontline” employees during this pandemic.
Whether working in manufacturing or agriculture, meat packing plants or grocery stores, drive-thrus or big box stores, the diversity of our community, of our state, is on display.
In Nebraska, the median family income of people of color on average is $34,000 less than the white, non-Hispanic population. We know people of color are less likely to have access to health insurance and quality healthcare. We know people of color are more likely to live in poverty.
People of color in our community have suffered from COVID-19 because they were at a disadvantage before the pandemic started.
People of color are infected and dying at a higher rate than their white counterparts because the essential work they perform doesn’t offer the privilege of being able to work from home. Institutional and structural racism put our neighbors and friends on the frontline of a world-wide pandemic.
YWCA Grand Island, YWCA Adams County and YWCA Lincoln ask you to join us as we take a stand against bias and prejudice in our lives, especially during this pandemic.
We ask you to resist the temptation to blame others for a fight we are in together.
We ask you to take a stand against overt and subtle expressions of racism, calling it out when you see or hear it.
We ask you to take a stand against racism, for our neighbors, for our friends, for our community.
The virus is the enemy, not people.
This letter was signed by:
u Amy C. Bennett, YWCA Grand Island
u Laura Stutte, YWCA Adams County
u Karen Bell-Dancy, YWCA Lincoln
