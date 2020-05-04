Plagues and pestilence go way back.
In the Old Testament, the Lord used various pandemics to get the attention of numerous rulers and kingdoms. It would seem that maybe He is using the COVID-19 virus to do the same thing today.
I’m not at all suggesting God has caused this virus to occur but, whatever the case, He certainly has allowed it during this particular time in history.
In many of these instances people turned to the Lord in prayer asking for his intervention.
Consequently, since the first Thursday of May has been annually set aside as The National Day of Prayer, this might be a good time to pause individually, and as a nation, to pray for divine perspective and assistance.
It is not really a last resort, it is our only resort.
Steve James
Hastings
