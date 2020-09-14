After reading the letter in Voice of the People by Andrew McCardy in Saturday’s Hastings Tribune, I could not help but wonder how many remember reports nine years ago that the then-vice president revealed the name of the Navy SEAL team that had located and eradicated Osama bin Laden.
Shortly after that, the Taliban sympathizers shot down a CH47 plane, killing all 38 passengers, including most of Navy SEAL Team 6.
That same man’s name is on the political sign in Mr. McCardy’s yard. Not all of us have forgotten.
Mr. McCardy also failed to mention that the Hastings Tribune had reported recently that, in spite of the global pandemic, the Dow Jones had reached a new high and the unemployment percentage was lower.
Ed Bourg
Roseland
