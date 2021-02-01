Very interesting letter in the Jan. 30 Voice of the People about the best president ever, Donald Trump.
The amount of lies that was a killer. Joe Biden has been in politics for 47 years. Most calculators can’t go that high in the number of lies.
If you noticed his inauguration day speech he used some real catchy sound bites out of President Clinton’s address.
Nobody in government has been cleansed by the press and Democrats.
Everything they’ve accused Trump of Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff have been doing all along.
President Obama left a sinking economy. Just loved the fact that he spent $500 billion on Solyndra. How did that work out?
How do you like the fact that Biden will cut over a million jobs and the fact we lost our energy independence?
I would bet that if we had to defend ourselves, those 80 million imaginary Biden voters would disappear and the honest, hard-working people in the United States would have to clean up the mess.
I love this country.
When you start with Putin’s puppet Russian conspiracy you’re desperate, scared and you’ve lost the argument.
John Post
Ayr
