Ballots are being mailed out so I want to remind people that over the past six years, Ben Sasse has earned the vote of pro-life Nebraskans.

Voters in the Tri-Cities should be encouraged by the senator’s strong support for life. He authored the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which has gained President Trump’s support — and even some Democrats.

Nebraska’s pretty well a pro-life state, and I, for one, think the senator does a fine job representing our values.

Andrew Young

Hastings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you