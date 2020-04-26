Ballots are being mailed out so I want to remind people that over the past six years, Ben Sasse has earned the vote of pro-life Nebraskans.
Voters in the Tri-Cities should be encouraged by the senator’s strong support for life. He authored the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which has gained President Trump’s support — and even some Democrats.
Nebraska’s pretty well a pro-life state, and I, for one, think the senator does a fine job representing our values.
Andrew Young
Hastings
