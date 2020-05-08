An open letter to the CEOs of: JBS International; Tyson Foods; Smithfield Foods; The United States of America and The State of Nebraska, etc:
I believe that leaders lead.
During times of stress (pandemics), leaders do not sit safely in sterile offices ordering employees (or citizens) to work in conditions that they, themselves would not work.
Leaders lead.
Leaders leave the safety of their offices and lead the workers (citizens) on the front line.
Leaders are not cowards; they do not take weekly COVID-19 tests while, in effect, deny their workers (citizens) those very tests.
Leaders are not cowards.
Leaders are at least as brave as their workers (citizens) are expected to be.
Please, leaders, stop acting like cowards, stop hiding the truth from us.
Please, lead.
Elizabeth Musgrave
Hastings
