Wednesday’s violent assault on our U.S. Capitol is an affront to the principles of our Constitution.
We are a nation of laws that are designed to maintain order and protect our freedoms.
These freedoms include the right to peacefully protest, but lawlessness by any individual or organization cannot be tolerated.We as a people are better than this.
We must live up to the greatness of this nation and not submit to lawless impulses.
Doug Peterson
Nebraska attorney general
