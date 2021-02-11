The Grand Island City Council voted Tuesday night to not extend the mask ordinance that was approved in November.
According to reporting by The Grand Island Independent, the COVID-19 positivity rate for the Central District Health Department, which includes Grand Island and Hall County, has decreased since the ordinance went into effect “from 46% in November, at its peak, to 27% for the week ending Jan 23.”
Our mask ordinance in Hastings went into effect at the same time and is set to expire on the same date (Feb 23).
I anticipate the Hastings City Council will vote whether to extend our existing ordinance at its upcoming meeting Feb. 22, but I have yet to see an agenda, and I have not yet reached out to council members to confirm this.
Here is what we do know, though.
Before implementation of the city mask ordinance, the positivity rate in Hastings was 23.41% for the week ending on Nov. 14, according to the South Heartland District Health Department COVID-19 dashboard.
Last week (ending on Feb. 6) the positivity rate for our health district was 6.3%. “That’s the lowest rate seen in the district since the week ending Sept. 5, when the rate was 5.1%.” (Three Clay County women latest victims of COVID-19, Hastings Tribune, Feb 8).
Hospitalizations have decreased since November, as well.
Additionally, our healthcare workers are being (or have been) vaccinated and hospital resources have not been overwhelmed, which was a concern with the holiday seasons fast-approaching at the time the mask ordinance was being debated.
Given all of these positive trends, it would be easy for people to think that we don’t need to extend the current ordinance.
As someone who works in the health industry, that line of thinking will most certainly lead to an increase in case numbers and unnecessary deaths, though.
We know that masks work.
We also know that indoor settings pose the greatest risk for virus transmission.
With only 4,602 vaccinations administered in our health district as of Monday, (Hastings Tribune, Feb. 8) and cold weather persisting, it would behoove our city council to extend the current mask ordinance until April 13.
This would give more people the opportunity to get vaccinated and allow for warmer weather to arrive; allowing windows to be opened, ventilation for indoor spaces to be improved, and/or for (more) gatherings to occur outdoors.
They would then have the April 12 city council meeting to assess our current situation and make a more-informed decision with regard to ending the ordinance.
We have enough local data that supports the continued use of masks, but it will be up to our council members to decide whether to listen to the science, or abandon a strategy that has proven itself effective in reducing transmission of COVID-19 in our communities and decreasing preventable deaths.
Andrew McCarty
Hastings
