We do have a world pandemic, but it is not from COVID-19.
In 2017, the U.S. reported that 647,457 people died from heart issues, 599,108 people died from cancer, 169,201 died from auto accidents, 160,201 died from respiratory issues, 146,388 died from a stroke, 121,404 from alzheimers, 83,564 died from diabetes, 55,672 died from pneumomia and flu, and 47,173 died from suicide.
According to the WHO, the world population is approximately 7,777,777,777 people. To get to .1% of the world population, 777,7777 would have to die from COVID-19
The U.S. population is approximately 330,000,000 people. To get to .1% of the U.S. population, 331,000 people would have to die from COVID-19. This assumes that the total number of deaths reported are accurate.
The WHO also reports that 40,000,000 to 50,000,000 babies are aborted each year worldwide. They estimate that approximately 125,000 abortions take place each day in the world. In 2017, more than 860,000 abortions were reported in the U.S.
The real pandemic is the abortion industry ending innocent babies lives that have no voice.
No one wants to die from a virus or from any cause. In reality, all of us will take our last breath sometime in the future.
Ken Pitzz
Hastings
