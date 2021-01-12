I am truly offended by the headline “Trump finally faces reality” in the Jan. 8 Hastings Tribune.
Where has he been the last four years? Every day of his term he has had to face the enemy of government realities.
Let us not overlook Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up the State of the Union address on television — impeachment attempts, Robert S. Mueller attempts … the list goes on and on because we have all lived it daily on the news media.
I agree Trump failed his own office on Tuesday, but he has brought so much more to our nation these past four years that the good cannot be overlooked or scorned.
Who of you can cast the first stone?
Delores Meyer
Roseland
