If someone had gone to sleep a year ago and woke up today they would be astounded and terrified by what has happened in our country.
Almost 300,000 Americans dead by a pandemic that didn’t have to happen. More than 15 million sickened.
A paralyzed federal government that can’t help its citizens in need, and more than 100 congressmen who support dumping democracy in order to throw out the results of an election that didn’t turn out the way they wanted it to.
Rampant lies and misinformation permeating social discourse.
What has happened?
Martin Miller
Doniphan
