September 4th was the last day to sign onto the petition to call a special session of the Legislature to address racism/police powers/crimes and COVID-19 issues. The petition required 33 signatures to hold a special session, and it fell short of that number. I did not sign on for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the increased cost to the taxpayer.
While these are very important issues, I do not believe a special session gives enough time to adequately address them. A special session would lead to a rushed process which would eliminate the opportunity for many to testify on these complicated issues. I believe that during the next Legislative session starting in January, there will be a number of bills dealing with these issues which will provide a better chance for a variety of individuals to be heard.
We can make other changes to fight racism as well. Lack of school choice is a big issue for minority populations. There needs to be a way for students to be able to leave an underperforming school and receive assistance to attend a better performing school. Also, we need to remove the many abortion clinics that are in and around areas that are populated mostly by minorities. These clinics have a horrible, racist history of attempting to slow the increase in number of certain races by targeting them.
The breakdown of the family has been a problem in our country for decades across all demographics. It has been especially troubling in the black community. As a society we must encourage families to stay together.
As always, we must continue to look for ways to improve law enforcement. The worst thing we could do is defund the police. Everyone, no matter what our race, wants to be protected from criminals, thieves, drug dealers, etc.
We have had an overwhelming response to COVID-19 from the federal, state, and local governments. COVID-19 is a continuing issue, but soon our focus must turn to paying for the dramatic increase in spending that has occurred.
Finally, I want to bring to your attention two events that are happening on September 12th. Both are being put on by Nebraskans for Founders’ Values at the Hastings Evangelical Free Church. The first is a workshop that discusses the legislative process and how a bill becomes a law. It will be from 10-11:45 a.m. and will feature Lieutenant Governor Foley as the featured speaker. The second is a Constitution Day lunch with featured speaker Senator Julie Slama, who in a very short time has become a star in the legislature. Registration begins at noon, and closing ceremonies will take place at 2 p.m. You can RSVP to both by contacting Mark at 402-490-8612 or markb@dynamicconsulting.net; or Marilyn at 402-660-2323 or masher50@gmail.com.
If you have any questions or concerns please contact my office at 402-471-2732, by email at dmurman@leg.ne.gov, or by visiting my Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.