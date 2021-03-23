In response to Ray Perkins’ letter on March 22 to Voice of the People:
A small correction to your statement that President Joe Biden has a open border policy.
Well, he doesn’t. His administration has said “the border is not open, do not come.”
Any legitimate news station has reported that as such. So I guess you can’t take that stimulus check after all, having stated your criterion for taking the check is about an open border.
Or, those “tens of thousands of jobs that have been lost” since Jan. 20.
Really? I think that was a job lost statistic under President Donald Trump.
The rising cost of health care, you say.
After the Trump administration tried with all their might to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. Really?
I can go on and on, but the bottom line is the fact they we need to come together as a country, as a people with a desire to keep a fragile Democracy in tack.
A country that never wants to see another insurrection take place, where people were killed.
We can agree on disagreeing, with respect for each other.
Humanity for others is were we start.
Cindy Brown
Hastings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.