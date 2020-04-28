Most people get the reason why we initially were extremely cautious with the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, and understand the massive efforts undertaken to prepare the nations' hospitals.
In addition, virtually everyone is highly appreciative and thankful for our healthcare workers and their tireless dedication to maintaining public health. They truly are amazing people.
That being said, it is now well-known that the projected mortality rate, gauged by models, was inaccurate (for that, we can be thankful); also the number of people infected and asymptomatic is remarkably higher than originally thought, as a number of prominent virologists from around the country have documented.
Does this not mean that a good percentage of the population (as tested in concentrated places) had the virus and recovered naturally, their immune system doing what God designed it to do?
Many physicians have suggested this is exactly what is necessary in order to combat and defeat the virus, not quarantining healthy people for weeks and weeks. (It would be helpful to get some additional informed input on this from some of our excellent local physicians.)
Hence, the strange response to all this by the virtual shut-down of America. It must be said there are plenty of people who are not bothered by the fact that the country has been effectively brought to her knees, with much of our population suffering for lack of work, business closures, empty schools and churches, lay-offs at hospitals, inability to pay bills, subsequent emotional distress, etc.
Not unexpectedly, numerous voices in our media and some state governing bodies continue to advocate that we must remain on lock-down, with calls for mass-testing, mitigation, distancing, shelter in place, etc., etc., with no real end in sight — a veritable feast for those who would love to see our people live in fear, frustration, dependency and hopelessness.
Yes, people like this do exist.
It's becoming clearer by the day that there is an intentional push on the part of a select and vocal group with unlimited media access, to continually perpetrate the message that we are at the mercy of this virus, and for that matter, any similar challenge in the future.
But never should we be controlled by fear. That's not the country we know, and it sure doesn't sound like Nebraskans.
