In Voice of the People” on Jan. 7, I read statements from our representatives in government condemning the violence from the protesters at the White House.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, Gov. Pete Ricketts, Rep. Adrian Smith and U.S. Sen. Deb Fisher of Nebraska.
They alll bamed the protesters.
All except for U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse that is. He blamed the president.
Now this doesn’t come as a shock to anyone who knows of Ben Sasse’s disdain for Donald Trump. After all, Sasse obviously voted against his own party.
But Sasse’s impersonation of a spoiled 2-year-old pretending to be a U.S. senator is tiring.
Hey, Ben, the voting is over! It’s done, Ben!
Biden was given the necessary electors. How about you and your liberal cronies in Washington start showing more class and less crass!
One Nancy Pelosi is enough! More condescending senators is something this country doesn’t need!
Let me quote Sasse in his Jan. 7 statement: “We will meet this moment with strength and grace.”
Really? Trump bashing is grace?
I would however at this time like to apologize to all Nebraskans everywhere for voting for Ben Sasse.
It’s a mistake I most certainly will never make again!
Ray Perkins
Hastings
