I will preface by stating that in most instances the respectful discourse in the Opinion section is informative.
In regard to the letter titled “Shame on Tribune” published April 24, I do recall that Sen. Steve Halloran’s piece was published in the Opinion section.
He does have an opinion and the First Amendment gives him the right to voice his opinion.
The individual who submitted the “Shame on Tribune” opinion also has one, too, which is also guaranteed under the First Amendment.
No, the shame is not on the Tribune.
The shame is on the individual who believes that an individual does not have the right to an opinion and that the Tribune should fact check and/or censor opinions.
That’s my opinion!
Nancy Stenger
Hastings
