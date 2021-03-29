Another mass shooting. This time 10 people were killed at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.
In the recent years, there have been mass slayings in Texas, California, Florida, Connecticut and 58 people killed at a music festival in Las Vegas.
I think all of shootings involved a military-style assault rifle with a large capacity magazine.
Now is certainly the time to ban the sale and ownership of such weapons.
They have no legitimate use for hunting or anything.
Those who cite the Second Amendment for their right to own such weapons should first consider life in 18th century America when the amendment was written and when homes needed muzzle-loaded, black powder weapons to procure game to eat and also for many men to use as members of the local militia.
Now we have the National Guard for those who wish to serve.
It is time to ban semi-automatic weapons with a large capacity magazine.
Dick Kleiber
Hastings
