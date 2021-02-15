Voice of the People Ed Bourg of Roseland Feb 15, 2021 Feb 15, 2021 Updated 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Isn’t it wonderful that each of the people who voted for our new president has offered to take into their home one of the 1.5 million illegals that he is inviting to our country.Ed Bourg Roseland Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags President Ed Bourg One Politics Illegal Country People Recommended for you #LocalFoodToGo #LocalFoodToGo Updates from Local Advertisers Check out our Affordable Print and Online Subscription Rates!Affordable rates for: Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties, as well as the towns of Doniphan and Giltner, Fillmore, Franklin, Kearney, Thayer Counties, Smith, Jewell Counties (Kansas) Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo die in Webster County crash2 killed in head-on crash in south-central Nebraska after driver tried to pass snowplow'A dump for seed corn companies' — Mead residents worry what comes next for troubled ethanol plantThe Boss visits Geographic Center to shoot Jeep Super Bowl commercialCoon Rapids group wants a vote on changing city's nameThree Clay County women latest victims of COVID-19Details released about Burr Oak bank robberyLaw enforcement seeks armed robbery suspectHastings Walmart to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations soonFormer student alleges LPS didn't treat him for concussion he got playing football Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Tribune e-Edition Plus Hastings Tribune e-Edition Hastings Tribune Featured Businesses Big G Ace 3202 Osborne Drive West, Hastings, NE 68901 402-462-5181 Website
