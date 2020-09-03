I've decided to support Donald Trump for president.
The last straw for me was the Democrats lying about a "law-and-order" president, supposedly breaking the Hatch Act for his convention.
They are also trying to make an issue that Trump was the one of the few presidents to be impeached and investigated by the Mueller investigation despite all the people who risked their futures and jobs trying to frame him.
Thank God the Senate Republicans saw through the hoax and acquitted him.
Americans adopting all those Russian orphans is all the proof I need.
The "law-and-order" president's pardons of most of his close associates , campaign members and attorneys convicted of crimes was truly justice at work. The "Deep State" obviously talked them into mistakenly pleading guilty in many cases!
The really inspiring determination by Trump that COVID-19 and climate change hysteria are Chinese hoaxes locked up my vote for him.
Democrats are mistakenly falling for these conspiracies because worldwide pandemics and deaths due to disease, record storms, worldwide drought and wild fires are just part of normal cycles.
Tom Hamburger
Harvard
