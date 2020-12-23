I read in the Dec. 16 Hastings Tribune that the 42nd Street project is almost complete and would open on Dec. 21 between Baltimore Avenue and Walmart.
With 42nd Street open, I predict traffic on Baltimore will increase dramatically.
When that happens, the need for an overpass on Baltimore will become obvious.
Over the past many months, I have been reading with interest the debate about the 16th Street overpass: tear it down, repair it or replace it?
I have used that route quite often over the 40-plus years that I have lived in Hastings.
I can also remember driving to Hastings back in the early 1960s from Grand Island to shop at the new Imperial Mall or get an ice cream cone at the west end of that old overpass that was the only route into Hastings from the north.
I would have lots of practical and sentimental reasons to want to repair or rebuild the 16th Street overpass.
But once I read that it was in such a dangerous, irreparable state and the cost was so prohibitive, I voted against the ballot issue.
I trusted the experts. I was not confused by the wording.
The results of the election showed the people of the Hastings community did not want to spend the money on it.
It was a close vote, but in a democracy, a majority wins — even by one vote.
I think all parties involved in the debate have been trying to do what they perceive as “best for Hastings.”
But the new petition being circulated makes no sense to me.
The Hastings Tribune reported, “The ESI report indicated a repair wasn’t feasible due to the condition of the viaduct.”
The Tribune also reported that Olsson Associates initial assessment (to repair) was no longer valid and recommended demolition of the bridge.
The voters did not want to repair or rebuild it as per the election results. The matter of the 16th Street overpass should be settled.
Discussion should now be about where to locate a new overpass.
I suggest the City Council tear down the 16th Street overpass and clean up that area for future development.
Then they need to begin to seriously looking at Baltimore Avenue for the location of a replacement overpass.
We have the main thoroughfare on U.S. Highway 281 with that overpass to Burlington and through the center of Hastings.
We have the Elm Avenue overpass to Hastings College and the east side of town. We are going to need something on Baltimore and to the west side of town with 42nd Street open.
I haven’t heard or read of much discussion about this option. I am wondering why?
People won’t drive on the newly constructed 42nd Street unless they can get to Walmart without waiting in a long line of cars for the train to pass.
The new overpass should be on Baltimore.
Jerri Haussler
Hastings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.