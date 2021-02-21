They ooh and awe what President Biden and his family are doing but that never happened with President Trump and his family.
It is amazing how Biden lies. He said that Trump did a terrible job with the COVID-19 and then Vice President Kamala Harris said that the Biden administration needed to start from scratch.
President Trump got the vaccine with warp speed. It has never been done that fast before.
Biden wants to slow walk the vaccine so that the country can standstill and then your Democratic governors won’t open up their states. That is their plan.
Look at Florida and a lot of the Midwest states. They are open and sending the kids to school and are doing far better.
Biden promised lots of things that he was going to do during the campaign — the little bit that he was on TV and never campaigning.
Now he is doing just the opposite. He said he is a moderate Democrat but he'll do what the far left wants him to do.
The fence and barbed wire are still up around the Capital Building and looks like a third world country.
They had 10,000 guards come in for the inauguration and impeachment because Nancy Pelosi was fearful something would happen.
No it is just a political stunt. This is not what our country is about. We have freedom and shouldn’t lock up the capital.
There are going to be 5,000 guards until this fall. That is so wrong.
Pamela Johnson
Blue Hill
