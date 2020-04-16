Sen. Steve Halloran’s article titled “Another View on the Covid-19 Pandemic” ( Hastings Tribune, April 14) relies on information cited by “experts” that are really not experts at all.
It’s a common error people make when trying to back up their faulty thinking with resources published on the internet by “experts” claiming to be something they are not.
The senator cites Alex Berenson, a Yale graduate with a degree in history and economics, who was previously a writer for the New York Times, as an expert.
Berenson currently has a career writing fiction. He has no medical background.
In addition, Sen. Halloran cites Knutt Wittkowski’s Youtube video “Perspectives on the Pandemic” published April 3, 2020, by Journeyman Pictures.
Wittkowski claims to have headed up Rockefeller University’s Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Research Design for 20 years.
However, Rockefeller University states that Wittkowski never even held the title of professor (https://www.rockefeller.edu/news/27872-rockefeller-university-releases-statement-concerning-dr-knut-wittkowski/).
He was employed as a biostatistician, a job that analyses data from medical studies. He has a PhD in computer science, not in a medical field.
He is not a medical doctor or even a health professional.
Further, the senator cites Ian Goldin, an economics professor at the University of Oxford in England, who wrote an opinion piece titled “Just How Bad Could a Coronavirus Recession Get” (https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/12/opinion/coronavirus-economy.html) for the New York Times dated March 12, 2020, on the possible economic impact of the pandemic.
Halloran states that Goldin warned that the U.S. economy won’t “be able to survive the coronavirus,” which is not what the article says at all.
In fact, the article states world governments must work together to manage the “immediate needs of pandemic management, with governments collaborating to accelerate the development of vaccines, to produce urgently needed medical equipment and other supplies, and to coordinate restrictions on movement and the treatment of foreign nationals.”
Further, Goldin is critical of President Trump, stating that “the collapse of American leadership could not come at a worse time.”
With so much inaccurate information available on the internet, now more than ever, it is important to check every source for accuracy. This is especially true during this age of fake news.
Thankfully, Gov. Pete Ricketts disregarded Sen. Halloran’s call for the return to business as usual and is heeding the advice of credible medical professionals like Dr. Anthony Fauci, a medical doctor, who has advised the last six presidents, both Republicans and Democrats since 1984.
Faye Friesen
Hastings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.