I am writing to show my gratitude to the workers at our nearby schools, especially Hastings Middle School, where I attend school, for how they have dealt with school while we are fighting the coronavirus.
It seems like positive rates among the school systems have been very low, especially among students.
We haven’t had to transfer to online teaching during this school year and still have been able to learn and participate in almost all of the school’s activities.
Thanks again to the school, the students and especially all of our school’s employees for giving us a great year.
While no one enjoys wearing masks and keeping apart from their friends, masks have helped us to keep on going to school through the whole year while stopping coronavirus from increasing.
So I definitely think that our schools have done well with keeping us safe during the pandemic.
Anthony Kuehn
Hastings
