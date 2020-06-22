I am pleased to see the letters about face masks, and second the opinion of those writers who feel face masks should be mandatory in stores.
It is no more a matter of personal freedom than it is a matter of personal freedom for you to be allowed to swing your fist into the space occupied by my nose.
We submit to restrictions of our personal freedom every day in the interests of living in a society.
I would like to take it one step further.
Face masks are not enough.
I would like to request that the stores implement a one-way aisle policy.
All too often I find myself scurrying to try to maintain appropriate distance from someone who has entered the aisle and will be passing within inches.
It is impossible to maintain appropriate distance while going opposite ways in an aisle that is less than six feet wide.
Too many people, even those who are masked, ignore this obvious fact.
If you don’t know what six feet is, think of your tall friend, significant other, or self.
If you can’t lie down in the space between you, you are too close.
There is no reason this should impose on anyone’s freedom, and can make the store much more comfortable for many of us.
It is no more inconvenient than the one-way traffic in the parking lots.
One-way traffic would make us more inclined to shop in your store.
Robin Buckallew
Hastings
