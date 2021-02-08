I watched the JEEP commercial with Bruce Springsteen during Super Bowl on Sunday night.
While I was somewhat pleased that the commercial showed a chapel I’ve actually been inside at Lebanon, Kansas, with the historical marker denoting “Center of the (lower) 48 States,” I thought Springsteen’s gesture was hollow when he verbally mentioned “red’ and “blue.”
Obviously, it was a reference to the near even split in the political ideology of most Americans — each being at their neighbor’s throats (figuratively) but fiercely in a philosophical way.
My late parents owned a rental house in Lebanon years ago, and I still have family there.
I was in Lebanon only 14 weeks ago.
I welcome expressions of hopes for “unity.”
Yet, realistically, it won’t be that easy.
If you look at the last four or five presidential electoral maps, they look very, very similar and almost match the borders of the old “Louisiana Purchase,” plus Texas and Utah.
Let’s face it, the hopes, dreams, and values of both “the West Coast” and the “East Coast,” for the most part don’t match values held dear in “The Heartland.”
I find myself in much agreement and harmony in the Midwest; yet, I really have not much in common with Springsteen, a New Jersey transplant to California.
He was born Catholic, as was I.
Yet, he couldn’t even hold his own marriage together in “unity.”
As a native Kansan, it’s obvious Springsteen used a chapel as a “prop.”
At the rate America is going it almost appears that the nation will “separate” into regions that are compatible with each other, such as “the Western United States,” “the Central United States” and “The far Eastern United States.”
If done peacefully that might be the best healing we can anticipate.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.