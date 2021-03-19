In response to Bob Lippstreu’s letter to Voice of the People on March 17:
Sure, Bob!
We dedicated Republicans who voted for and share the principles and beliefs of Donald Trump will refuse the stimulus checks — just as soon as you dedicated Democrats who voted for and share the principles and beliefs of Joe Biden’s open boarders policy will open your homes to the thousands of immigrants pouring in over our borders.
Or how about a second option:
We keep the stimulus checks to help offset the the rising cost of healthcare, fuel, groceries, shelters and schooling it’s going to take to support Joe Biden’s act of kindness.
Let’s also remember to hold some back for the loss of tens of thousands of jobs that have already happened, and the job losses that are to come due to this great humanitarian gesture.
Ray Perkins
Hastings
