NextEra’s project proposal to build 80-plus wind turbines in northwest Webster County needs to be delayed.
These 500-foot wind turbines are taller than the Statue of Liberty — 75 feet taller than the ones by Blue Hill — and the width equivalent of two Boeing 747’s.
We are not opposed to green energy.
However, our county commissioners and planning and zoning committee have failed to protect the rights of all private property owners, especially those who are non-participants, by having a setback ordinance that is only 1,001 feet.
We implore the county commissioners to vote for a moratorium on approving NextEra’s conditional use permit for the Little Blue Wind Conversion project so that the Webster County Planning and Zoning Committee can amend the current wind turbine setback to 2,400 feet from a non-participant’s property line (not a dwelling).
This will allow a landowner to build a house or other structure that would otherwise not be allowed due to the distance of existing turbines.
An increased setback would also enable private property owners/non-participants to enjoy their property fence line to fence line without excess noise, shadow flicker or any negative health issues (does not eliminate the possibility).
Please reach out to the five Webster County Commissioners — Dan Shipman of Guide Rock, Trevor Karr of Bladen, TJ Vance of Inavale, Keith Buschow of Blue Hill, Gary Ratzlaff of Red Cloud — by submitting a written comment via the county email address (ttscheu1@hotmail.com) or by calling them personally, by Aug. 31, asking for them to delay this project so that the setback ordinance can be changed.
Let us show the world that neighbors help neighbors in Webster County.
Melanie Engelhardt, representative for the Engelhardt family
Bladen
