When designing the Constitution, many of our founding fathers were concerned about states’ rights, which translated then to protecting slavery.
Many were also reluctant to trust the populous to elect a president. This resulted in electors, not voters, selecting the president.
Consider 2020. In the summer at the state party primaries a slate of electors is selected in each state for each party (party loyalists).
Popular elections were held on Nov. 3 in each state. The rules are set mostly by state law.
The votes were counted in each state and certified by Dec. 11.
The party that wins in the state has its slate of electors empowered to cast the state’s electoral votes for president and vice president.
The electors met in their state on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for president and vice president. This is certified in each state and sent to the Senate by Dec. 23.
The new Congress is sworn in on Jann. 3 and they meet in joint session on Jan. 6 to count the votes from each state.
Based upon the results from the electors in each state the results are 306 electors voting for Biden-Harris and 232 voting for Trump-Pence.
Biden-Harris would be sworn in on Jan. 20.
But, if during the joint session, a member of the House and a member of the Senate agree that certain state’s electors should be replaced the two houses of Congress adjourn to their own house and after two hours of debate, each house votes up or down on the replacement.
The objection is upheld if each houses of Congress agree with the objection by majority vote.
Since the Democrats will still control the House it is unlikely that any objection would be upheld.
Times have changed since 1788. This whole process also needs to change.
Bert Peterson
Hastings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.