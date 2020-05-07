I support Sen. Steve Halloran’s letter regarding prioritizing the protection of our elderly population from COVID-19 (Voice of the People, May 5).
It is a proven fact that COVID-19 has had a disproportionate effect on people who reside or work in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
Some states have been reporting up to 40% of their COVID-19 deaths were elderly residents in these LTC facilities.
In Adams County alone, the first COVID death and nearly 66% of all Nebraska COVID-19 deaths have been the elderly in LTC facilities. (source: https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/nebraska/articles/2020-05-02/majority-of-coronavirus-deaths-in-nebraska-at-nursing-homes).
Long Term Care Facilities should not be expected to house positive COVID-19 residents during this pandemic.
This death rate is unacceptable — especially in light of the fact that residents are remaining in these facilities or are being re-admitted to these facilities after testing positive.
This has become a crisis that should be addressed immediately.
I urge Gov. Pete Ricketts not to make the same mistake that has been made in New York by Gov. Andrew Cuomo by letting this continue.
Now is the time to change our procedures by isolating residents who test positive in a different place.
It is the right thing to do and can immediately save lives.
