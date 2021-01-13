I am watching the pompous segment, (AKA congressmen & ladies) of our populace rail against President Trump in the latest attempt to oust him from office.
The members of Congress are doing what they do best and that is flap their gums.
The rhetoric is non-stop lately about the president's role in the protests at our nation's capitol.
Of course, he had a role in the protests, his electorate was assembling to protest what they saw as a rigged election process.
Did he have a role in the violence and destruction? Not so much.
The people who entered the Capitol building have a mind of their own and will pay the consequences for their actions.
Those folks were bent on doing whatever it took to get the attention of the people inside and were not going to be deterred.
The balance of the 100,000 to 200,000 or possibly more law abiding and peaceful marchers should not be thrown into the same barrel as the rioters.
Tired of being ignored, whether it was covid lockdowns, election irregularities or a combination of both, they had made their mind up to go to Washington, D.C., to be noticed.
The feeling that the election results in some states were altered in favor of Joe Biden were real to them.
The fact that no court in the land would even consider to hear the video evidence and sworn testimony that was compiled just added to their frustration.
To them an alleged crime without a hearing was unthinkable and needed to be corrected.
The marchers were in D.C. to show Congress that they were paying attention and expected Congress to give weight to their concerns about the election.
Whether you believe there was election malfeasance or not, turning a blind eye does no one any good.
My hope is that Congress will do more than just talk about it and actually act to ensure that future elections are fair and even.
Voter ID should be required, ballot harvesting should be illegal, voter rolls should be cleaned up and voting equipment should be certified and impenetrable by outside entities.
However with those accused of cheating in charge now, I have little hope that this will happen and, if not, we will experience more of the same in the future.
Let your representatives know what you expect from them.
Jim Mace
Hastings
