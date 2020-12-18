I will start by pointing out that I try to understand and support our local government, boards and officials in the difficult decisions that they have to make.
However, I must take exception to the action our Adams County Board of Supervisors is attempting to take at their January 2021 meeting.
We all know the citizens of Adams County voted to build a new jail and justice center in the November election.
This center will be on South U.S. Highway 281 just south of U.S. Highway 6.
The Adams County Building Grounds and Equipment Committee handled the work of researching and putting information together so the issue could be put on the ballot for the November election. The committee was chaired by Supervisor Scott Thomsen.
In the 2020 primary election Thomsen ran for re-election. Harold Johnson also entered his candidacy for that 4th District seat on the county board. Johnson won the primary election in May 2020. This meant that Thomsen would not serve another term on the board. Remember this was decided in May 2020.
Now here we are in December 2020 and the board is discussing the possibility of ignoring the results of the May 2020 primary and hiring Thomsen to be a liaison between the board and the construction company, sub-contractors, architects, bonding company and other professionals involved in the construction process.
In the hiring contract, it is proposed to pay Thomsen $1,200 per month from Jan. 5, 2021, and shall continue until the conclusion of the building project.
This whole action fly’s in the face of the May primary election and disrespects the abilities of Harold Johnson.
There is nothing in the listed duties of the proposed liaison that Johnson or one of the other supervisors could not handle.
To hire and pay Thomsen $1,200 per month (possibly totaling $28,000 to $30,000) after he was not re-elected to the board seems to be total lack of responsibility on the part of the Adams County Board of Supervisors.
They had seven months to get one of the other supervisors up to speed on this project and they did nothing.
It is my understanding that Supervisor Michael Stromer and Supervisor Eldon Orthman also served on the Building Grounds and Equipment Committee.
I want to make it clear that I am not being critical of Scott Thomsen, but I am pointing out my disappointment with the board of supervisors.
They are spending taxpayer money that does not need to be spent. These duties should be handled by the Building Grounds and Equipment Committee and not farmed out to an liaison.
As I stated at the beginning of this letter, I try to support and understand the decisions made by the leaders of our community but, I cannot support the action our county board is considering concerning the hiring of Thomsen as a liaison.
Dwight W. Splitt
Hastings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.