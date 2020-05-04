Nebraska must protect meat plant workers.
It’s the right thing to do, and it’s necessary for our state’s economy.
Nebraska feeds the nation, and as the governor has said, it’s crucial for us to protect the food supply.
Nebraska farmers need meat plants to remain open so they can bring their animals to market.
For many towns in Nebraska, these plants are among the largest employers in town.
But meat plants can’t operate without workers, so these workers must be protected.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that, along with safe practices and necessary equipment, we need to guarantee paid sick leave to the workers who need it.
Simply put, if too many workers get sick, the plants will be forced to close.
But without paid sick leave, workers who need paychecks will continue to come to work sick, and continue to spread this disease.
Even more importantly, we have a moral obligation to protect all lives in Nebraska, and especially those who are working on the front lines as essential workers.
Paid sick leave stops the spread of this disease, saves lives and protects our communities.
Paid sick leave is a win-win-win for workers in Nebraska communities, meat plants, and the nation’s food supply.
Let’s keep meat plant workers healthy to keep Nebraska strong.
We ask you to show your support for meat plant workers by joining us for a “Saturday Solidarity Rally”. We meet at 2:15 p.m. every Saturday in the parking lot of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.
We also ask you to call your state and local representatives to show your support for paid sick leave for meat plant workers and other essential employees.
Elpidia Novoa-Lentz
Hastings
