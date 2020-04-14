Kudos to HU
Wanted to give a big shout out to the Hastings Utilities and their crews for getting our heat back on and the all important kitchen stove up and running on Easter Sunday. With all the wind and snow that you had to contend with you did a mighty fine job, and I just wanted to say thank-you. I hope that you had a fine Easter yourselves with your families. We had a nice warm one thanks to you! Stay safe.
Cindy Brown
Hastings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.